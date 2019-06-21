Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Who will choose the next UK leader? Mostly older white men
by Jill Lawless, The Associated Press
Posted Jun 21, 2019 4:56 am EDT
Back row from left, Charles Walker, Bob Blackman, Dame Cheryl Gillan, Nigel Evans and Geoffrey Clifton-Brown announce the results of the fifth ballot in the Tory leadership ballot at the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, London, Thursday, June 20, 2019. Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt will compete to become Britain's next prime minister in a runoff vote by members of the governing Conservative Party. (Stefan Rousseau/PA via AP)
LONDON — There’s an election underway to choose Britain’s next prime minister, but only one in 400 people gets a vote. And most of those are well-off older white men.
The country’s next leader will be chosen by about 160,000 members of the governing Conservative Party in a runoff between two candidates: former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and current Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt. They were winnowed down from a field of 10 contenders by Conservative party lawmakers.
The Conservatives are choosing a new leader — who will also become the next prime minister — as the U.K. Parliament is deadlocked and Britain’s departure from the EU has been delayed until Oct. 31. But this key choice is being made by a group that does not represent British voters as a whole.