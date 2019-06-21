U.S. 'evangelist,' companion charged for alleged bomb threat in St. John's

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — A self-described American evangelist was arrested with another woman in St. John’s this week for allegedly posting on Twitter a false bomb threat and defamatory statements.

Hepzibah Nanna of Maryland defines herself as a “Revivalist, Evangelist and a Co-Pastor” on her Facebook page, which has 90,000 followers.

Nanna and Sharyn Richardson of Texas are facing charges for conveying a false bomb threat about the St. John’s International Airport, publishing defamatory libel about two people and obstructing a police officer in his duty.

Nanna regularly shares what she calls “online church” videos and conspiracy theories about U.S. President Donald Trump. She said by phone that she came to St. John’s to do street ministry.

The women’s conditions of release forbid them from using social media, but Nanna said she intends to continue posting online church videos on Facebook.

Nanna and Richardson are due back in St. John’s provincial court on August 2.

The Canadian Press