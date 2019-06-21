Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Turkey: Erdogan's party dominance tested in repeat poll
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 21, 2019 3:24 am EDT
Ekrem Imamoglu, candidate of the secular opposition Republican People's Party, or CHP, reaches out from his campaign bus to supporters after a rally in Istanbul, Wednesday, June 19, 2019, ahead of June 23 re-run of Istanbul elections. The 49-year-old candidate won the March 31 local elections with a slim majority, but after weeks of recounting requested by the ruling party, Turkey's electoral authority annulled the result of the vote, revoked his mandate and ordered the new election. (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis)
ISTANBUL — Millions of voters in Istanbul go back to the polls for a controversial mayoral election re-run Sunday, as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s party tries to wrest back control of Turkey’s largest city.
The high-profile vote is taking place because Turkey’s top election authority ruled in favour of Erdogan’s Justice and Development Party, AKP, and cancelled the result of the March 31 vote for mayor of Istanbul, which had given a narrow victory to opposition candidate Ekrem Imamoglu. The decision cited a breach of laws concerning the composition of officials overseeing the vote.
The race for Istanbul is seen as a test of Erdogan’s popularity amid a sharp economic downturn, rising unemployment and high food prices.