TRCA to present City of Toronto with flooding report

The Toronto and Region Conservation Authority (TRCA) will present the City of Toronto with a report Friday outlining the long-term work that needs to be done to make the city’s waterfront more climate resilient.

High water levels in Lake Ontario have only just begun to recede, but heavy rainfall on Thursday night resulted in localized flooding in some areas, especially along the lakeshore.

In April, the TRCA issued a shoreline hazard warning for areas along the lakefront. A shoreline hazard warning remains in effect.

When the Toronto Islands flooded in 2017, water levels in Lake Ontario reached a peak of 75.93 metres, the TRCA said. The current water level is at that level now, 75.93 metres.

“Water levels in Lake Ontario will take several weeks to recede back down to less critical levels and months to get back to normal seasonal levels,” the TRCA said in a release on Thursday.