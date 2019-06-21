Thomson Reuters signs deal for Confirmation, financial terms not disclosed

TORONTO — Thomson Reuters Corp. says it has signed a deal to acquire Confirmation, a provider of secure audit confirmation services.

Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Thomson Reuters chief executive Jim Smith says the acquisition will strengthen the company’s offerings to its core tax, accounting and audit customers.

Confirmation is used by audit firms, banks, law firms, and credit managers to quickly and securely verify financial data.

The deal is subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

Brian Fox, president and founder of Confirmation, will join Thomson Reuters once the deal is complete and is expected to continue in an executive role.

Companies in this story: (TSX:TRI)

The Canadian Press