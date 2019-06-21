Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Teens chanted 'murder gang' while detained for killing
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 21, 2019 9:20 am EDT
AUGUSTA, Maine — Three teens charged in the strangling and stabbing of a Maine woman chanted “murder gang” while detained.
The Kennebec Journal reports that several Long Creek Youth Development Center workers testified about the chant during a hearing to determine if one of the teens should be tried as an adult. The teen’s lawyer suggested the trio could’ve been joking.
Law enforcement officials say the 15-year-old son of 47-year-old Kimberly Mironovas (mih-RON’-uh-vus) strangled and stabbed the Litchfield woman with the help of a 15-year-old boy from Massachusetts in April 2018.
A friend of Mironovas’ said her son was resentful of their move to Maine.
A third teen pleaded guilty to lesser charges. The state also wants to have a second teen tried as an adult.
The hearing wrapped up Thursday.
