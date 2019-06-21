Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Tanzania scolds US for alert warning of rumours of attacks
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 21, 2019 6:54 am EDT
DAR ES SALAAM, Tanzania — Tanzania’s government has scolded the United States for issuing a terror alert warning American citizens about rumours of impending attacks in an area of Dar es Salaam popular with foreigners.
A foreign ministry statement issued Thursday says the alert created panic among some members of the public. It reminded the U.S. of “the importance of observing international diplomacy procedures.”
Permanent Secretary Faraji Mnyepe has spoken with U.S. acting deputy chief of mission Janine Young.
The U.S. alert on Wednesday acknowledged that the embassy “has no substantiating evidence of the threat” but warned citizens to avoid crowds and be aware in the city’s Masaki area.
The U.S. Embassy has not responded publicly.
An al-Qaida attack on the U.S. embassies in Tanzania and neighbouring Kenya in 1998 killed more than 250 people.