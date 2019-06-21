Suspect in violent kidnapping of Wanzhen Lu gets 4 years in jail

A 22-year-old man arrested in connection to the violent kidnapping of a Chinese international student in Markham in March has been sentenced to four years in prison.

Nathan Plater of Clearview Township south of Collingwood pleaded guilty on Wednesday to kidnapping for ransom in the abduction of Wanzhen Lu.

Lu was allegedly taken from his condo building’s parking garage on March 23 by three men armed with tasers. Three days later, he was found by a homeowner in Gravenhurst with minor injuries.

Abdullahi Adan, 37, of Toronto turned himself in to police on April 2 and is facing several charges, including kidnapping and forcible confinement.

Hashim Abdullahi, 33, was arrested at a residence in Brampton later that same day and has been charged with kidnapping, forcible confinement, assault with a weapon and assault.

Both are expected to appear in a Newmarket court on July 3, 2019.

A Canada-wide warrant remains for a fourth suspect, 28-year-old Muzamil Addow of Toronto. Police say he is considered armed and dangerous.