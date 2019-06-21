Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
So long soggy spring, summer arrives Friday
by News staff
Jun 21, 2019 5:55 am EDT
Jun 21, 2019 at 6:44 am EDT
Flowers at a shop on Gerrard Street East shown in an undated file photo. CITYNEWS/Hugues Cormier
After a soggy spring, summer arrives just before noon on Friday, bringing with it some much-needed sunshine.
“Lots of sunshine today and for the first weekend of summer … very comfortable highs with low humidity,” 680 NEWS meteorologist Jill Taylor said.
Summer officially arrives at 11:54 a.m.
This summer is expected to have its fair share of sunshine but not as many roasting hot days as last summer, according to Environment Canada’s senior climatologist Dave Phillips.
“For those people who don’t like hot summers or humid summers, I think it will be more to their liking,” Phillips said.
“Last year, we had 30 days of temperatures above 30 C. We might be lucky to see 10 days this year, which would be less than normal. Normal is about 15 or 16 days above 30 C.”
But Phillips points out that a less hot and humid summer means fewer smog days.
The temperature will sit at a comfortable high of 22 C on Friday. It will be mainly sunny on Saturday and Sunday with highs in the mid-20s.
On Thursday — the last full day of spring — heavy rain in Toronto caused flooding in some areas.
A section of Lake Shore Boulevard was closed but has since reopened.
