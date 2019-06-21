Students say OSAP cuts make access to education harder

Outraged protestors gathered outside Premier Doug Ford’s constituency office in Etobicoke Friday morning, rallying against OSAP cuts. Post-secondary students say the reductions they’re seeing this year is putting them in difficult positions ahead of the upcoming school year.

“This is really unexpected, when you’re planning out your education. It’s good to have lots of notice,” said Kayla Weiler with the Canadian Federation of Students Ontario. “With this recent cut, a lot of students were taken off guard and surprised at the little money they’re receiving. Some are considering not returning this fall for their education.”

Though the government announced cuts to financial aid back in January, students are just now able to receive their OSAP estimates for the school year and in some cases, their grants and loans aren’t enough to cover tuition.

Earlier this year the government announced a 10 percent tuition decrease, saying that OSAP grants should go to those who need it most. Under that plan 82 percent of grants will go to families earning under $50,000. CityNews reached out to the Ministry of Training, Colleges and Universities asking about tuition concerns but did not hear back.

Lesley-Anne Scorgie, the founder of MeVest, a company that focuses on financial education for Canadians, says students are learning about these cuts too close to the start of the school year.

“The challenge with the funding cuts is that they’re coming very late in the game,” said Scorgie. “It’s June, students need to pay tuition in September so it’s not leaving them a lot of time.”

Students took to social media all this week saying they may not be able to complete their post-secondary education because of these reductions. Scorgie says even though the cost for education can be challenging for some students, there are options.

“The best approach is focus on being prepared as quickly as possible,” she said. “There’s alternate sources of funding that students can access. Investing in your education is well worth the effort and cost.”

Leslie-Anne Scorgie’s Tips and tactics for students: