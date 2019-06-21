Roy Moore running for Senate despite discouragement from GOP

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama Republican Roy Moore, who defiantly opposed gay marriage and defended the public display of the Ten Commandments, has jumped into the race for a U.S. Senate seat he lost under a cloud of accusations two years ago.

In announcing his candidacy Thursday, Moore defied national GOP leaders eager to keep him out of the contest after his narrow defeat to Democratic Sen. Doug Jones. The loss in a once reliably red state came amid accusations that Moore engaged in sexual misconduct with teenage girls decades ago, which Moore has vehemently denied.

He previously dismissed his 2017 loss as the result of “fraudulent” tactics and said Thursday that Alabama’s Republican voters — not people outside the state — will decide March’s primary, where he already faces a crowded field.

Fram reported from Washington.

Kim Chandler And Alan Fram, The Associated Press