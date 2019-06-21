Loading articles...

Restaurants could be 1st to get genetically modified salmon

Atlantic salmon swim past a viewing window in a tank at Aquabounty Technologies, a fish farm in Albany, Ind., Wednesday, June 19, 2019. AquaBounty will be producing the first genetically modified animals approved for human food in the U.S. and one way companies are pushing to transform plants and animals, as consumer advocacy groups call for greater caution. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

NEW YORK — Thousands of salmon eggs genetically modified to grow faster than normal are hatching into tiny fish inside an Indiana aquafarming complex. After growing to about 10 pounds (4.5 kilograms) in indoor tanks, they could be served in restaurants by late next year.

The salmon are the first genetically modified animals approved for human consumption in the U.S. They represent one way companies are pushing to transform the plants and animals, even as consumer advocacy groups call for greater caution.

The company behind the salmon, AquaBounty, hasn’t yet sold any fish in the U.S.

It says its salmon may first turn up in restaurants or university cafeterias, which would decide whether to tell diners that the food is genetically modified.

____

Follow Candice Choi at http://www.twitter.com/candicechoi

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Candice Choi, The Associated Press





Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.