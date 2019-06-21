Renata Ford to be MP candidate for People's Party of Canada

The wife of late Toronto mayor Rob Ford will be running to become a MP in the upcoming fall federal election.

A spokesperson for the People’s Party of Canada confirmed that Renata Ford will be announced as a candidate for the party in the riding of Etobicoke North.

The official announcement will be made by party leader Maxime Bernier at 1:30 p.m. Friday, as he unveils 40 candidates running for his party.

She will be running to unseat Kirsty Duncan, the current Liberal MP for Etobicoke North. Duncan is also the minister of science and sport.

Renata is best known for standing by her late husband through his many controversies as Toronto’s mayor, including his admission that he had smoked crack cocaine.

The Ford family has had long links to the federal Conservative Party. Rob and his brother, Ontario Premier Doug Ford, both campaigned for former prime minister Stephen Harper. Ford is a Progressive Conservative and has been backing the federal Conservatives under Andrew Scheer.

When asked for a comment on Renata’s decision to run as MP, Premier Ford’s press secretary issued the following statement: “The premier wishes every candidate good luck in the upcoming federal election.”