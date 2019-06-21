Loading articles...

Pride is corporate now. Is it too corporate?

In today’s Big Story podcast, it began as a fight — for space, for rights, for life. Now it’s a party. A really great, life-affirming party. With lots of sponsors. But has Pride in major cities like Toronto, Montreal, and Vancouver become too divorced from its roots? It’s a loaded question for many in the LGBTQ2 community. There may not be a right answer.

What makes sponsorship of a Pride event attractive to companies, and how can they do it right? How can organizers walk the line between securing the funding needed to have a fantastic, safe event, and representing the spirit in which Pride was born? And who is working in the community to take Pride back to its original message?

GUEST: Rachel Giese, editorial director, Xtra

