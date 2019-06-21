Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford's chief of staff resigns
by News Staff
Posted Jun 21, 2019 7:51 pm EDT
Last Updated Jun 21, 2019 at 8:21 pm EDT
Dean French, centre, chief of staff for Doug Ford, listens to the Ontario Premier speak at the Ontario PC Convention in Toronto, on Friday November 16, 2018. Ontario Premier Doug Ford's chief of staff has resigned. In a statement, Ford says Dean French will be returning to the private sector.
(THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young)
Premier Doug Ford’s chief of staff has resigned.
In a statement from the premier’s office late Friday evening, Ford said Dean French informed him that he will be returning to the private sector.
The premier’s deputy chief of staff will assume the position on an interim basis until a permanent replacement is announced.
Earlier today, Ford revoked the appointments of two people to lucrative foreign posts a day after announcing them, following reports that they had personal ties to French.
French has also clashed with Progressive Conservative caucus members, who have bristled at a reportedly aggressive management style that reduced at least one to tears.
Ford’s statement said French had always planned on leaving the government after one year.
He said French’s legacy will be that of leading a successful election campaign and a successful first year of government.
This is not looking good to say the least. The castle is crumbling Doug. Is this another example of the ‘Peter Principle”………….promoted to the level of incompetence?