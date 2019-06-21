Ontario Premier Doug Ford's chief of staff resigns

Premier Doug Ford’s chief of staff has resigned.

In a statement from the premier’s office late Friday evening, Ford said Dean French informed him that he will be returning to the private sector.

The premier’s deputy chief of staff will assume the position on an interim basis until a permanent replacement is announced.

Earlier today, Ford revoked the appointments of two people to lucrative foreign posts a day after announcing them, following reports that they had personal ties to French.

French has also clashed with Progressive Conservative caucus members, who have bristled at a reportedly aggressive management style that reduced at least one to tears.

Ford’s statement said French had always planned on leaving the government after one year.

He said French’s legacy will be that of leading a successful election campaign and a successful first year of government.