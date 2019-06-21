Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Mueller report aired on stage but there's no packed house
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 21, 2019 7:10 am EDT
It didn’t play to a packed house. But the Mueller report has been aired on stage in Maine.
Art met reality when actors from the Ten Bucks Theater Company read aloud Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s “Report on the Investigation Into Russian Interference in the 2016 Presidential Election.” It took place last weekend at Hauck Auditorium at the University of Maine.
The Portland Press Herald reports that Julie Arnold Lisnet and more than two dozen like-minded volunteers did what few Americans have done: Read the entire 448-page report.
Attendance was sparse. But Lisnet thought the effort was important.
She said all Americans should read the report, or listen to it, regardless of which side of the political aisle they’re on.
