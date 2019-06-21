Loading articles...

Motorcycles, pickup crash; witness describes it as horrific

RANDOLPH, N.H. — Police are at the scene of a crash involving motorcycles and a pickup truck on a New Hampshire highway.

State police declined to release details Friday evening about the crash on U.S. 2 in Randolph. But witnesses described a horrific scene.

Rich Wallingford is the owner of a nearby inn. He says he saw several bodies covered with blankets, motorcycles scattered on the pavement, and a damaged pickup and trailer.

He says “it’s a very sad night.”

The New Hampshire Department of Transportation warned the entire stretch of highway was closed Friday evening.

The Associated Press

