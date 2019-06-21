Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Man pleads guilty to fatally stabbing runner in Washington
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 21, 2019 3:25 pm EDT
WASHINGTON — Federal prosecutors say a man has pleaded guilty to fatally stabbing a runner near her apartment in the nation’s capital.
Anthony Crawford pleaded guilty Friday to a first-degree murder charge in connection with the September 2018 death of 35-year-old Wendy Karina Martinez .
Prosecutors say the 23-year-old stole a kitchen knife from a grocery store and then attacked Martinez while she was running in the Logan Circle neighbourhood.
Investigators said the recently engaged runner was stabbed six times in the head and neck, and once in the back.
Police have said the attack appeared to be random. Court records show Crawford has a history of mental illness and drug use.
As part of a plea deal, Crawford is expected to be sentenced to 30 years in prison in September.
The Associated Press
