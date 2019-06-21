Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
LGBTQ news coverage still evolving 50 years after Stonewall
by David Bauder, The Associated Press
Posted Jun 21, 2019 6:18 am EDT
NEW YORK — Fifty years after the Stonewall uprising that galvanized the LGBTQ rights movement, media treatment of the groups have changed — and is still changing.
Some of the coverage of the rioting outside the New York City gay bar in 1969 is unimaginable today in mainstream publications for its mocking tone.
It was itself a source of the fury that led Stonewall to become a synonym for the fight for gay rights.
Before Stonewall, mainstream media coverage of gays was generally nonexistent or consisted of negative, police blotter items.
Media consultant Cathy Renna says that “the progress has been extraordinary, with the caveat that we still have a lot to do.”
David Bauder, The Associated Press
