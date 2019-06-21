Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Justices: Proof needed that person knew he couldn't have gun
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 21, 2019 11:07 am EDT
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court says prosecutors must prove that people charged with violating federal gun laws knew they were not allowed to have a weapon. The government says the decision could affect thousands of prosecutions of convicted criminals who are barred from having a gun.
The court ruled 7-2 Friday in the case of a foreign student from the United Arab Emirates who took target practice at a Florida shooting range even though he had stopped attending classes and was in the United States illegally. He was prosecuted under a law that bars people who are in the country illegally from having guns.
Prosecutors never proved he knew he couldn’t have a gun.
The same law is also an important tool to keep guns away from convicted criminals.
The Associated Press
