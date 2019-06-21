Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Jury awards $6M in Drew Brees diamond-fraud lawsuit
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 21, 2019 10:25 pm EDT
SAN DIEGO — A jury has awarded more than $6 million to New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees in a lawsuit that claimed a San Diego County jeweler sold him over-priced diamonds.
The San Diego Union-Tribune says a Superior Court jury made the award Friday in a fraud suit Brees and his wife filed against a La Jolla jeweler last year. Brees wasn’t in court.
The suit claimed that Vihad Moradi improperly valued gems they bought as an investment at $15 million when they were worth millions less.
Moradi denied the allegations in court.
Brees was a quarterback with the San Diego Chargers in 2002 until joining the Saints in 2006. He led them to the National Football League championship in 2009.
Last year, Brees set the all-time passing record for NFL quarterbacks.
