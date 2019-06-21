Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Iran exiles tied to top Trump advisers demand regime change
by Matthew Lee, The Associated Press
Posted Jun 21, 2019 11:09 am EDT
WASHINGTON — Members of an Iranian exile group with ties to some of President Donald Trump’s top advisers are rallying for regime change in Iran.
The demonstration comes amid heightened tensions between the U.S. and Iran. Trump claimed Friday that he had approved but then called off military strikes against Iran to retaliate for Iran’s downing of a U.S. drone in the Persian Gulf.
Members of the Mujahedeen-e-Khalq were gathering Friday in front of the State Department to demand the removal of Iran’s leadership. Protesters are expected to then march to the White House.
Known as the MEK, the controversial group has hosted Trump’s hawkish national security adviser John Bolton at previous events and the president’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani is a supporter.
Matthew Lee, The Associated Press
