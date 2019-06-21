Loading articles...

GO trains delayed on Lakeshore East after collision with electrical panel

Diana Pereira, 680News and CityNews

Last Updated Jun 21, 2019 at 7:50 am EDT

GO trains along the Lakeshore East line will be delayed on Friday morning due to a train striking an electrical panel on the north track at Oshawa station.

The train hit the decommissioned panel as it was entering the station.

All arrivals and departures will now be assigned to the remaining track.

It’s unclear when the north track will re-open.

Metrolinx tweeted that delays could last 10-15 minutes during rush hour and some trips have been cancelled.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

