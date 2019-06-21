Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Farm produces Alaska's first Grade-A goat dairy products
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 21, 2019 12:04 am EDT
KODIAK, Alaska — An Alaska farm has begun selling the state’s first certified goat milk dairy products.
The Kodiak Daily Mirror reported Thursday that Baptist Mission Heritage Farm in Kodiak recently acquired the Grade-A certification necessary to sell products commercially.
The farm sold its first batch of goat milk ice cream last week.
Kelli Foreman of Baptist Mission says the ice cream will be sold at a farmers market on Saturdays during the summer.
She hopes to expand the times they are sold and the flavours, which now include salted caramel, key-lime pie, mint chocolate chip, and birthday cake.
Foreman says goat cheese varieties including a Monterey Jack version called Kodiak Jack, feta and other soft cheeses are expected to go on sale in the last weekend of June.
___
Information from: Kodiak (Alaska) Daily Mirror, http://www.kodiakdailymirror.com
The Associated Press
