Family's lawyer faults Buttigieg on police officer oversight
by Tom Davies, The Associated Press
Posted Jun 21, 2019 1:54 pm EDT
Democratic Presidential candidate and South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg addresses newly sworn police officers during a ceremony Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at the South Bend Police Department. Buttigieg is telling officers after a fatal police shooting that they must activate their body cameras during any interaction with civilians. (AP Photo/Sara Burnett)
INDIANAPOLIS — A lawyer for the family of a black man fatally shot by a white police officer says Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg’s (BOO’-tuh-juhj) mayoral administration hasn’t been aggressive enough in overseeing the South Bend, Indiana, police department.
Attorney Brian Coffman says the city’s had an “acceptance” of misconduct by police officers long before Sunday’s shooting of 54-year-old Eric Logan.
Authorities say an officer looking for a man reportedly breaking into cars fired two shots after Logan threatened him with a knife. The officer’s body camera wasn’t on during the confrontation. Coffman says that raises red flags and he’s preparing a federal civil rights lawsuit against the city.
Logan’s death has drawn attention to Buttigieg’s struggle appealing to black voters. A mayor’s office spokesman didn’t immediately reply to messages seeking comment.