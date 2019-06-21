Loading articles...

Family: Man killed in hit-and-run was Holocaust survivor, 91

LOS ANGELES — Police said they are still looking for the driver in a hit-and-run that killed a 91-year-old Holocaust survivor in Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles County Police Department said in a news release Thursday that the collision occurred around 5:35 a.m. on June 17 in Valley Village, a suburb of Los Angeles.

Graphic security video shows a light-colored pickup with a camper shell striking a pedestrian at a crosswalk on Magnolia Boulevard at Wilkinson Avenue.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner identified the victim as 91-year old Gennady Bolotsky.

The office said he died at the hospital and cites multiple blunt-force trauma as the cause of death.

The family told KABC -TV that he came to the U.S. as a refugee during World War II to escape Nazi occupation in Europe.

“He was supposed to live to 100 or more. At 91, he had more energy than a person half his life,” his son, Michael Bolotsky, said.

Neighbours also told the station that Gennady Bolotsky was hit by a car in the same spot 15 years ago and survived.

The city of Los Angeles is offering a reward up to $50,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Natalie Rice, The Associated Press

