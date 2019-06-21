Loading articles...

Child falls from balcony in the Mount Pleasant and Davisville area

Toronto police are investigating after a child fell from a balcony in the Mount Pleasant and Davisville area Friday.

Police said the child was transported to the hospital with serious, possibly life-threatening injuries.

Police said they don’t know what floor the child fell from, but continue to investigate the incident.

