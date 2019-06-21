CarMax and Baker Hughes rise while Sealed Air, Korn fall

Loading articles...

NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Friday:

CarMax Inc., up $2.64 to $85.64

The used car retailer blew past Wall Street’s fiscal first quarter profit and revenue forecasts after increasing deliveries.

LSC Communications Inc., down $1.10 to $4.73

The Department of Justice is suing to block Quad/Graphics buyout of the printing company.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc., down 65 cents to $18.88

The grocery chain named Jack L. Sinclair as its new CEO and said its chief financial officer resigned.

Sealed Air Corp., down $1.97 to $41.70

The maker of bubble wrap said it terminated its chief financial officer “for cause” as regulators investigate its audit firm selection.

Minerals Technologies Inc., down $5.62 to $53.59

The specialty minerals producer cut its second quarter profit forecast as flooding hurts its supply chain and demand weakens in China and Europe.

Korn Ferry, down $8.47 to $40.05

The staffing company’s fourth quarter revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts and it gave investors a weak profit forecast.

Baker Hughes, up 81 cents to $25.17

Shares of the oilfield services company gained ground as oil prices continued to rising.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc., down $4.65 to $145.28

The real estate investment trust priced a public offering of common stock at a discount to its previous closing price.

