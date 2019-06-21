Loading articles...

Canadian Press NewsAlert: Ontario Premier Doug Ford's chief of staff resigns

Dean French, centre, chief of staff for Doug Ford, listens to the Ontario Premier speak at the Ontario PC Convention in Toronto, on Friday November 16, 2018. Ontario Premier Doug Ford's chief of staff has resigned. In a statement, Ford says Dean French will be returning to the private sector. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

TORONTO — Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s chief of staff has resigned.

In a statement, Ford says Dean French will be returning to the private sector.

Earlier today, Ford revoked the appointments of two people to lucrative foreign posts a day after announcing them, following reports that they had personal ties to French.

More coming.

The Canadian Press

