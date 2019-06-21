Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Anchorage man sentenced for 2016 home invasion killings
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 21, 2019 12:15 pm EDT
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A 22-year-old Anchorage man has been sentenced to 80 years in prison for taking part in a 2016 Christmas Eve armed robbery in which two people were killed.
Anchorage television station KTVA reports Jaylyn Franklin was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree murder.
Prosecutors say Franklin was one of four people charged who attempted to rob Christopher and Danielle Brooks of drugs and money at their home in the Mountain View neighbourhood of northeast Anchorage.
Lamarkus Mann and Savon Wiley are scheduled for trial July 8. A trial date for Deanthony Harris has not been set. Wiley was not at the robbery scene.
Police say Mann shot Danielle Brooks and Christopher Brooks died in a struggle over a gun.
___
Information from: KTVA-TV, http://www.ktva.com
The Associated Press
