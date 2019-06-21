3 workers dead, dozens missing in Cambodia building collapse

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — A seven-story building under construction has collapsed in Cambodia’s coastal city of Sihanoukville, killing three workers and according to police leaving some 30 others trapped in the rubble.

The city police chief, Thul Phorsda, says 10 workers have been rescued following the collapse at 5 a.m. Saturday. A rescue operation is underway.

Information Minister Khieu Kanharith says on his official Facebook page that 30 others remain missing.

The building is being financed by China, but he says all the workers are Cambodian, who used the unfinished structure as their sleeping quarters.

The Associated Press