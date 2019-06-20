Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Trump claims his support among Latino voters is rising
by Kevin Freking, The Associated Press
Posted Jun 20, 2019 10:01 pm EDT
President Donald Trump listens to a question during a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, June 20, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump claims his policies to stop illegal immigration are helping his standing with Latino voters, and he is taking undue credit for uniting families who were separated at the border.
Trump made the statements in a sometimes combative interview airing Thursday on the Spanish-language network Telemundo.
Trump says Hispanics want toughness at the border and says his poll numbers with the increasingly important voting bloc have “gone way up” because he’s delivered.
He says Hispanics “don’t want people coming and taking their jobs” and “don’t want criminals to come because they understand the border.”
The most recent AP-NORC poll conducted in mid-June showed Trump with 26 per cent support among Hispanics. The White House has not provided the polling to support Trump’s comments.