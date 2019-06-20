The Latest: Ireland's Varadkar cool on Brexit extension

LONDON — The Latest on Brexit (all times local):

2:15 p.m.

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar says European Union countries are losing patience with Britain and are hostile to extending the Brexit deadline beyond Oct 31.

Varadkar told reporters that “while I have endless patience, some of my colleagues have lost, quite frankly, patience with the U.K. and there is enormous hostility to any extension.”

Speaking after talks in Brussels with the EU’s Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, Varadkar said an extension might be granted for Britain to hold new elections or a second referendum on leaving the EU.

But he ruled out any prolongation for more divorce negotiations, saying “time for that has long since passed.”

Varadkar insisted that “the withdrawal agreement is not going to be reopened.”

10:05 a.m.

Britain’s Treasury chief is warning that leaving the European Union without a deal would damage the economy and ultimately risk the breakup of the United Kingdom.

Philip Hammond is expected to use a showcase annual speech in the City of London on Thursday to warn contenders for the Conservative Party leadership that a no-deal Brexit could “risk the union and our economic prosperity.”

According to excerpts from his speech, Hammond will say the contenders need to spell out what will happen if their Brexit plans falter, and outline what Plan B might be.

In a possible suggestion to a second referendum, Hammond will say that “if the new prime minister cannot end the deadlock in Parliament, then he will have to explore other democratic mechanisms to break the impasse.”

