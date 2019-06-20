Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Supreme Court upholds cross on public land in Maryland
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 20, 2019 10:22 am EDT
FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2019 file photo, visitors walk around the 40-foot Maryland Peace Cross dedicated to World War I soldiers in Bladensburg, Md. The Supreme Court says the World War I memorial in the shape of a 40-foot-tall cross can continue to stand on public land in Maryland. The high court on Thursday rejected a challenge to the nearly 100-year-old memorial. The justices ruled that its presence on public land doesn’t violate the First Amendment’s establishment clause. That clause prohibits the government from favoring one religion over others.(AP Photo/Kevin Wolf)
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court says a World War I memorial in the shape of a 40-foot-tall cross can continue to stand on public land in Maryland.
The court has rejected a challenge to the nearly 100-year-old memorial. The justices have ruled that its presence on public land doesn’t violate the First Amendment’s establishment clause. That clause prohibits the government from favouring one religion over others.
The cross’ challengers included the District of Columbia-based American Humanist Association, a group that includes atheists and agnostics. They argued that the cross should be moved to private property or modified into a nonreligious monument such as a slab or obelisk.
Maryland officials who took over maintenance of the cross decades ago said the cross has a secular purpose and meaning.
The Associated Press
