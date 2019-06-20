Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Special weather statement in effect for Toronto, GTA
by News Staff
Posted Jun 20, 2019 5:56 pm EDT
Last Updated Jun 20, 2019 at 6:03 pm EDT
A super-soaker is on its way to end spring and a special weather statement is in place for Toronto and the GTA.
A slow moving round of heavy rain is expected for Thursday evening. Environment Canada says 30 to 40 millimeters could fall in a short period of time.
Flooding is likely along the 400 series highways.
The rain clears up by Friday morning with a warm weekend ahead to kick off summer.
Expect more flooding and millions of litres of raw sewage into lake Ontario from our World class city….