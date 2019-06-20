Loading articles...

Special weather statement in effect for Toronto, GTA

Last Updated Jun 20, 2019 at 6:03 pm EDT

Heavy rain is seen falling on a roadway. PIXABAY

A super-soaker is on its way to end spring and a special weather statement is in place for Toronto and the GTA.

A slow moving round of heavy rain is expected for Thursday evening. Environment Canada says 30 to 40 millimeters could fall in a short period of time.

Flooding is likely along the 400 series highways.

The rain clears up by Friday morning with a warm weekend ahead to kick off summer.

For the latest weather updates listen to 680 NEWS live online here.

 

 

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

mark g

Expect more flooding and millions of litres of raw sewage into lake Ontario from our World class city….

June 20, 2019 at 6:35 pm