Special weather statement in effect for Toronto, GTA

A super-soaker is on its way to end spring and a special weather statement is in place for Toronto and the GTA.

A slow moving round of heavy rain is expected for Thursday evening. Environment Canada says 30 to 40 millimeters could fall in a short period of time.

Flooding is likely along the 400 series highways.

The rain clears up by Friday morning with a warm weekend ahead to kick off summer.

