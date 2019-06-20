Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Public to weigh in on revised California vaccine bill
by Don Thompson, The Associated Press
Posted Jun 20, 2019 1:11 am EDT
FILE -- In this April 24, 2019 file photo Alyssa Hernandez listens as opponents to a proposal to give state public health officials instead of local doctors the power to decide which children can skip their shots before attending school, speak at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif. Hernandez, whose son Noah, seen in photos in the background, received a liver transplant when he was six months old and cannot be vaccinated against many vaccine-preventable diseases, spoke in support of the measure. A newer version of the bill, by state Sen. Richard Pan. D-Sacramento, which would require public health officials to scrutinize doctors who grant a high number of exemptions rather than review every exemption, will be will be taken up by the Assembly Health Committee, Thursday, June 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Residents are getting their first chance to weigh in on a revised California measure giving state public health officials oversight of doctors who grant over five vaccination medical exemptions annually vaccinations and schools with vaccination rates less than 95%.
Thursday’s Assembly committee hearing is expected to draw hundreds of people against vaccines to the Capitol.
It comes just days after Sen. Richard Pan announced major changes to his legislation designed to win support from Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, who was concerned about a nixed provision that state health officials sign off on every exemption.
Officials say a 95% vaccination rate is needed to provide “community immunity” and prevent the spread of measles cases, which reached a 25-year high in the U.S. earlier this year.