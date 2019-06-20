Public to weigh in on revised California vaccine bill

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Residents are getting their first chance to weigh in on a revised California measure giving state public health officials oversight of doctors who grant over five vaccination medical exemptions annually vaccinations and schools with vaccination rates less than 95%.

Thursday’s Assembly committee hearing is expected to draw hundreds of people against vaccines to the Capitol.

It comes just days after Sen. Richard Pan announced major changes to his legislation designed to win support from Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, who was concerned about a nixed provision that state health officials sign off on every exemption.

Officials say a 95% vaccination rate is needed to provide “community immunity” and prevent the spread of measles cases, which reached a 25-year high in the U.S. earlier this year.

Don Thompson, The Associated Press





