Police: Murder suspect brought to US after fleeing to Canada
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 20, 2019 8:16 pm EDT
NASHVILLE — A man accused of fatally stabbing his girlfriend in 2010 and then fleeing to Canada has been returned to Tennessee to face charges.
News outlets report U.S. Marshals brought Samuel Ebanks to Nashville on Thursday.
Authorities say maintenance workers found 19-year-old Vickie Webb dead in her apartment in December 2010. Officials say her family hadn’t heard from her in weeks, her rent was two months past due and her electricity had been turned off.
Ebanks was indicted on a second-degree murder charge in April 2011. The U.S. Department of Justice later charged him with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution after he went to Canada.
Police say Ebanks had been in Canadian custody for months before he was transported back to Nashville. It’s unclear if he has an attorney who could comment.
