Pelicans take Zion Williamson with No. 1 pick in NBA draft

NEW YORK — The New Orleans Pelicans have selected Zion Williamson with the No. 1 pick, going with the Duke force who is considered one of the most exciting prospects in years.

The 6-foot-7, 285-pounder compiled a career worth of highlights into just one season, becoming the third freshman to be voted player of the year by The Associated Press.

His assault on the rims made him a favourite of college basketball fans, but his game is more than just dunks. Williamson averaged 22.6 points and 8.9 rebounds while shooting 68% from the field.

Wearing a white suit, he hugged members of his family and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver after his name was called first Thursday night at Barclays Center.

Williamson will step into an open position in New Orleans, which recently agreed to trade All-Star Anthony Davis, the last freshman to win the AP award.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Brian Mahoney, The Associated Press



