Woman dead after hit by vehicle in Regent Park

A pedestrian has died after she was struck by a vehicle in Regent Park.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Dundas Street and Regent Park Boulevard just before 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver fled the area on foot but has since been taken into police custody.

