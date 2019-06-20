Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Opposition supporters clash with police in northern Albania
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 20, 2019 1:52 pm EDT
TIRANA, Albania — Albanian police have used tear gas to disperse hundreds of opposition supporters trying to prevent Prime Minister Edi Rama from holding an electoral meeting in the northern city of Shkodra.
Opposition supporters, led by Shkodra Mayor Voltana Ademi, on Thursday hurled stones and other objects at police, who responded with tear gas. Some of the protesters were injured and taken away by ambulance.
The opposition is boycotting the local elections planned for June 30 and has threatened to disrupt them. On Wednesday, opposition supporters damaged ballot boxes and documents in 14 districts managed by their parties in an effort to prevent the municipal elections.
Albania’s Socialist-led government insists the voting will go ahead as scheduled, while the opposition is planning a national protest on Friday.
The Associated Press
