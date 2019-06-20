Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
North says Kim, China's Xi discussed Korean Peninsula issues
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 20, 2019 9:10 pm EDT
In this Thursday, June 20, 2019, photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, visiting Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un wave from an open top limousine as they travel along a street in Pyongyang, North Korea. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, meeting in Pyongyang with Chinese President Xi Jinping, said Thursday that his country is waiting for a desired response in stalled nuclear talks with the United States. (Ju Peng/Xinhua via AP)
BEIJING — North Korea’s state media says leader Kim Jong Un and Chinese President Xi Jinping held broad discussions over the political situation surrounding the Korean Peninsula and called for stronger bilateral ties in the face of “serious and complicated changes” in the region.
The Korean Central News Agency said Friday the leaders reached “shared understanding” on the issues they discussed during their summit in Pyongyang on Thursday. The agency did not report on any specific discussions on the stalled nuclear negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang.
The agency says the leaders also attended a dinner reception and a mass game performance at Pyongyang’s 150,000-seat May Day Stadium.