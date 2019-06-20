Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Naomi Wolf promotes new book despite delay in release
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 20, 2019 9:33 pm EDT
NEW YORK — Naomi Wolf says she has no hard feelings about the BBC interviewer who pointed out errors in her new book, “Outrages,” which has been delayed for release in the U.S. over her objections.
Wolf spoke Thursday night at the Strand Book Store in Manhattan. Publisher Houghton Mifflin Harcourt also postponed her U.S. tour, which was supposed to begin this week, but Wolf and Strand owner Nancy Bass Wyden are old friends and agreed to hold the event anyway. “Outrages,” which centres on the punitive treatment of gays in Victorian England, is already out in Britain and the store was selling copies published there.
Some of Wolf’s findings in “Outrages” were challenged by the BBC’s Matthew Sweet. On Thursday, Wolf acknowledged she had made errors and said she was fixing them.
The Associated Press
