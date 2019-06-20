Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Mother sperm whale and baby dead in fishing net off Italy
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 20, 2019 12:21 pm EDT
MILAN — An Italian environmental group is reporting the sighting of a dead mother sperm whale and its baby, which became tangled in a fishing net in the Tyrrhenian Sea off western Italy.
The Marevivo group said Thursday that the Italian Coast Guard had responded and surmised that the mother while died trying to free its baby. Part of the fishing net was found in the mother whale’s mouth while the baby while was completely covered by it.
Marevivo President Rosalba Giugni said the deaths were a loss “for our natural heritage, but knowing that what happened is our fault makes it even more tragic.”
The deaths come after an 8-meter (26-foot) sperm whale was found dead off Sardinia in March with 22 kilograms (48 1.2 pounds) of plastic in its belly.
The Associated Press
