Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (16,574.83, up 63.04 points).

Prometic Life Sciences Inc. (TSX:PLI). Health care. Down half a cent, or 16.67 per cent, to 2.5 cents on 39.9 million shares.

Encana Corp. (TSX:ECA). Energy. Up 12 cents, or 1.87 per cent, to $6.54 on 9.8 million shares.

B2Gold Corp. (TSX:BTO). Materials. Up six cents, or 1.58 per cent, to $3.85 on 7.8 million shares.

Barrick Gold Corp. (TSX:ABX). Materials. Up 98 cents, or 5.09 per cent, to $20.22 on 7.8 million shares.

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Energy. Up 10 cents, or 4.9 per cent, to $2.14 on 7.4 million shares.

RNC Minerals (TSX:RNX). Materials. Up 10 cents, or 19.23 per cent, to 62 cents, on 7.3 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Hudson’s Bay Co. (TSX:HBC). Down 39 cents or four per cent to $9.46. Roughly one-quarter of shareholder votes at Hudson’s Bay Co.’s annual meeting rejected an executive compensation package that included a $29.4-million for HBC’s chief executive. According to company documents, CEO Helena Foulkes received a pay package of a little over $29.4 million for the 2018 financial year — including base salary, stock-based compensation and incentives to join the company in February 2018.

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Up 82 cents or 1.4 per cent to $57.67. Canopy Growth Corp. aims to have cannabis-infused beverages and edibles in market by December in time for year-end holiday celebrations, but starting with select markets and a smaller range of products at the outset. Canopy co-chief executive Bruce Linton says the company expects to be ready with ingestible pot products, but the launch timing will depend on logistics and provincial governments’ appetite and capacity to put them in the warehouse and on shelves.

The Canadian Press