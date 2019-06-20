Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Man police suspect in Detroit killings appears in court
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 20, 2019 10:51 am EDT
This undated booking photo released by Detroit Police Department shows Deangelo Kenneth Martin, 34. Prosecutors have charged Martin, the Detroit man who police call a "person of interest" in the deaths of three women with sexually assaulting a separate woman. Wayne County prosecutors said Monday, June 10. 2019 34-year-old Deangelo Martin was charged with criminal sexual conduct and assault with intent to murder. The charges stem from the May 7 stabbing and assault of a 26-year-old woman in an eastside home. (Detroit Police Department via AP)
DETROIT — A Detroit man who police say is suspected in the deaths of three women will return to court next month for a key hearing on sexual assault charges in a separate case.
Thirty-four-year-old Deangelo Martin had a brief hearing Thursday in Detroit, where he faces charges of criminal sexual conduct and assault with intent to murder. He remains jailed on those charges and is due in court July 16 for a hearing on whether the case will go to trial.
The Detroit News reports that defence lawyer Wyatt Harris says Martin is “in good health, and his demeanour is good.”
Martin hasn’t been charged with the killings, but Detroit’s police chief has said he sees similarities between the slayings and assaults of at least two women. Bodies were found in vacant houses and investigators are looking at more cases.
