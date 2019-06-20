Loading articles...

Man injured, female suspect wanted in downtown stabbing

Last Updated Jun 20, 2019 at 8:06 pm EDT

A Toronto police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

A man has been taken to hospital after a stabbing downtown Thursday evening.

Police were called to the Mutual and Shuter Streets area just after 6:30 p.m.

The victim suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries. A woman fled the scene and was reportedly riding the victim’s bicycle.

She’s described as female in her 20s with a small build and black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

 