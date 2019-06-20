Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Lion kills beloved peacock that flew into its zoo enclosure
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 20, 2019 10:46 am EDT
UTICA, N.Y. — A peacock at an upstate New York zoo was killed by a lion after it flew over a fence into the African Lion enclosure.
Utica Zoo officials say the white peacock named Merlin was captured by a lion Wednesday morning after being unable to fly back out of the exhibit.
Zoo officials wrote in a Facebook post that Merlin came there in 2006 as an adult and spent his days roaming the grounds. Merlin was described as a visitor favourite who would relax in the bamboo gardens and call out from treetops.
Administrators say “Merlin will be dearly missed by everyone” at the zoo.
Zoo staff led the lions into their inner holding area after the incident to prevent potential aggressive behaviour toward each other.
The Associated Press
