Indiana father acquitted in starvation death of 2-month-old
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 20, 2019 12:23 pm EDT
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man has been acquitted in the 2017 starvation death of his 2-month-old daughter.
WRTV-TV reports a jury returned the verdict late Wednesday in the case against William Moss following two days of testimony in Marion County Criminal Court.
Moss and the baby’s mother, Janet Ringer, were charged last year with neglect of a dependent resulting in death. Ringer was sentenced in April to seven years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of neglect.
The Indiana Department of Child Services faced scrutiny after the child’s death, which occurred hours after four child welfare workers visited the infant’s home. At least one of them expressed concern about the child’s well-being but didn’t report it to authorities.
Coroners determined the baby died Aug. 21, 2017, from malnutrition and dehydration.
___
Information from: WRTV-TV, http://www.theindychannel.com/index.html
The Associated Press
