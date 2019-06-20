Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Indian police officer jailed over death of person in custody
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 20, 2019 8:51 am EDT
NEW DELHI — An Indian court has sentenced a former police officer who alleged Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s complicity in the killings of Muslims in Gujarat state in 2002 to life in prison over the death of a person in custody.
Judge D.N. Vyas sentenced Sanjiv Bhatt on Thursday in a case related to the arrest of 150 people, one of whom died in police detention in western Gujarat state in 1990. The man’s family said he was tortured by Bhatt and other police officers.
Bhatt and his family alleged that he was targeted by the government because of his allegations against Modi when his was the top elected official of Gujarat state in 2002 before he became prime minister in 2014.
Modi has denied any role in the killing of Muslims.
The Associated Press
