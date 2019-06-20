In the news today, June 20

Five stories in the news for Thursday, June 20

TRUDEAU AND TRUMP TO MEET TODAY IN WASHINGTON

Justin Trudeau is headed back to the White House today in what could prove to be a pivotal visit to the U.S. capital not only for North American trade and Canada’s strained relationship with China, but for the campaign-bound prime minister himself. An earnest end to the tensions between Trudeau and U.S. President Donald Trump, which erupted into full view following last year’s G7 summit in Quebec, could prove useful to his governing Liberals when Canadians head to the polls this fall. The meeting is aimed primarily at pushing the new North American trade deal over the finish line. But Trudeau will also be looking to speak out against the detention of Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, who have been behind bars in China shortly after Canada arrested high-tech executive Meng Wanzhou at the behest of U.S. authorities.

RAPTORS COACH SAYS MEETING IN THE WORKS WITH TRUDEAU

Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse says a meeting is in the works with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Nurse says he hasn’t heard from the U.S. White House about a congratulatory meeting, but the team has been in contact with Ottawa. “Definitely the Trudeau meeting, because they have been asking me about scheduling it,” Nurse told Toronto radio station Sportsnet 590 The Fan on Wednesday. “I have heard nothing about the White House. We are Canada’s team anyway, right?” It was not clear exactly who would attend the meeting or when it would happen. Nurse wouldn’t say if he would accept a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump. “We are here. Let’s go see Trudeau up in Ottawa.”

POLICE TO ANNOUNCE DETAILS OF CHILD PORN TAKEDOWN

Authorities are to announce details today of a years-long investigation into what they describe as an Ontario-based online “big box store” for child pornography. Provincial police say they collaborated with the Toronto Police Service and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security on the investigation, which has culminated in numerous arrests. They say nearly seven years of work has led them to take down the operation. Officers allege the online store was providing photos and videos of child pornography to thousands of paying customers around the world. Police say they’ve laid unprecedented criminal charges in the case.

ONTARIO PREMIER DOUG FORD TO SHUFFLE CABINET

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is set to shuffle his cabinet today. The reset comes just after Ford and his Progressive Conservatives marked one year since they won a majority government. When asked recently about the possibility of a shuffle, Ford said he has the “best cabinet this province has ever seen,” though he noted that each of his ministers could hop into any portfolio. The shuffle also comes as Ford is falling in the polls, with some suggesting his unpopularity could hurt federal Conservative leader Andrew Scheer’s chances in the province ahead of the federal election in October. Ontario’s elected representatives are on an extra-long summer break, which gives the reassigned cabinet ministers a chance to acquaint themselves with their new portfolios before returning to the legislature after the federal vote.

WRESTLING DOC SCREENS IN CALGARY BEFORE ARRIVING ON AMAZON

A documentary exploring the golden era of professional wrestling had one of its final private screenings last night prior to becoming more readily accessible to Canadian fans next month. Fulvio Cecer, the director and co-producer of “350 Days,” says the final product included 38 interviews, mostly of professional wrestlers who described rock-star lifestyles that included big money, sex, drugs and steroids. He says of those interviewed 20 of them are now dead. Bret (The Hitman) Hart, was in the movie and attended the screening and says he has no regrets about his career, but is saddened by the number of who have died. The movie will finally be available to Canadian audiences on Amazon next month.

ALSO IN THE NEWS:

— Parliamentary budget officer Yves Giroux appears before the House of Commons finance committee to discuss his report on the tax gap.

— Fisheries Minister Jonathan Wilkinson makes an announcement on the shark fin trade.

— The trial continues today for David and Collet Stephan, who were convicted of failing to provide the necessaries of life in the death of their son Ezekiel from meningitis. The Supreme Court overturned their convictions in 2016.

— The BC Coroners Service continues its inquest today into the April 2018 death of 16-year-old Elliot Eurchuk. His parents have said he became addicted to painkillers after being prescribed opioids for an injury.

— Randy Boissonnault, special adviser to the prime minister on LGBTQ2 issues, takes part in the annual raising of the Pride and Transgender Flags on Parliament Hill.

— B.C. Premier John Horgan and Lands Minister Doug Donaldson will release a progress report today on caribou recovery.

The Canadian Press